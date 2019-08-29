AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $140.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 target price on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

In related news, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $734,983.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,210.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth about $205,000.

ANAB stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,485. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.