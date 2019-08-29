Analysts Set nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) PT at $27.00

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,660. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.51 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.