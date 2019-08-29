Analysts Set Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT at $16.20

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 target price on shares of Navient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $52,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Navient by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after buying an additional 1,569,552 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,613,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 880,568 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 293.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 644,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.77. 27,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. Navient has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.20, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Navient had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

