Analysts Set Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target at $17.50

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRTG. Sandler O’Neill cut Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities raised Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Heritage Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 403,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,967. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $431.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 43,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 254.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

