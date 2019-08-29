Analysts Set Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) PT at $33.50

Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

FSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

FSB opened at $28.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $416.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.36. Franklin Financial Network has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.50.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

Franklin Financial Network Company Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

