Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $63.75

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

FUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 939.99% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $436.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

