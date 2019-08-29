Analysts Set $10.00 Price Target for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rimini Street an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 8,807 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $45,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $223,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,068 shares of company stock worth $3,809,889. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rimini Street during the first quarter worth about $53,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.5% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

RMNI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,657. The company has a market capitalization of $317.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.09. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

