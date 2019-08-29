Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.09. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.05.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,674.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $323,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,042 shares of company stock worth $2,102,580. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

XLNX stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.