Analysts Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $292.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.90 million and the highest is $295.20 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $297.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 81.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

