Analysts Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce sales of $199.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $204.00 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $176.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $800.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $790.20 million to $814.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $814.65 million, with estimates ranging from $798.00 million to $839.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ONB. BidaskClub cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,241,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,576,000 after buying an additional 862,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,905,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,056,000 after buying an additional 235,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,151,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,128,000 after buying an additional 107,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,460,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after buying an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,932,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after buying an additional 77,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.01. 3,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

