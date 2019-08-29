Analysts Expect Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmer Bros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Farmer Bros posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($3.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros.

Get Farmer Bros alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FARM. ValuEngine upgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Farmer Bros from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Farmer Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99.

In other Farmer Bros news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $52,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,527 shares of company stock worth $1,883,122. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Farmer Bros by 415.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 22.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.