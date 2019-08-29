Analysts Expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Covenant Transportation Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.30. Covenant Transportation Group posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covenant Transportation Group.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVTI. Stephens began coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covenant Transportation Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the second quarter worth $151,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,743. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $264.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.56. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

