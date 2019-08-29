Analysts Expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $334.46 Million

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to post sales of $334.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.10 million to $342.73 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $397.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 497,550 shares of company stock worth $3,489,382. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 1,047.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.98. 154,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,276. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

