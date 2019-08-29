Analysts Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will report ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.50% and a negative net margin of 925.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Miragen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

NASDAQ:MGEN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,864. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Miragen Therapeutics Company Profile

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

