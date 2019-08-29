Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.13). GameStop reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GameStop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 8.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME remained flat at $$3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,725,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,828. The stock has a market cap of $399.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

