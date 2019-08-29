Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.13). GameStop reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10th.
On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.
GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GameStop by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 8.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GME remained flat at $$3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,725,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,828. The stock has a market cap of $399.88 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. GameStop has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
