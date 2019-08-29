Analysts Anticipate Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Condor Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. Condor Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Condor Hospitality Trust.

Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 43,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,752. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

