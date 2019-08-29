Analysts Anticipate 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Analysts predict that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.53). 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. 2U’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on 2U from $78.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 2U from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other 2U news, Director John M. Larson bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $755,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,181.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $286,105.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 154,608 shares of company stock worth $2,263,302 in the last three months. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in 2U by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $17.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 0.83. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

