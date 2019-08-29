AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.27

AMTD International Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 52639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

AMTD International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HKIB)

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is also involved in the provision of investment advisory services, assets management, and strategic investments. The company offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

