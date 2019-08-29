Ampleforth Price Tops $0.51 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00005396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $41,340.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.78 or 0.04895903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 57,320,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,358,889 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

