Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Trading Up 3%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s share price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 453,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 230,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 15,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

