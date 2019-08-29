Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 6.2%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.46, approximately 903,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 243,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

USAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 539,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,384 shares during the last quarter.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.