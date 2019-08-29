Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 6.2%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) dropped 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.46, approximately 903,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 243,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

USAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,803,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 200,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 539,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 178,384 shares during the last quarter.

Americas Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the CosalÃ¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

