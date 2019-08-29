American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Short Interest Update

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 46,694 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

AMRB traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.07. 820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,391. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from American River Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

