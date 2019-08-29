American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.20

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.20 and traded as low as $11.77. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of American Realty Investors worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

