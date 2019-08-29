Ambrosus (AMB) Market Cap Achieves $3.07 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $122,615.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00022002 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Binance, Coinrail and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

