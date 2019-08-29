alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €14.87 by Nord/LB

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €14.87 ($17.29) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.57 ($18.10).

Shares of ETR AOX traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting €14.90 ($17.33). 179,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,070. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1 year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

