Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.53

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $4.60. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

