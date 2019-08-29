Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $20.76 on Thursday, reaching $1,194.51. The stock had a trading volume of 49,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,079. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,175.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

