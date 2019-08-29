Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.52

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.61. Allot Communications shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 1,080 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $259.38 million, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,979 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

