Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to report $6.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.01 million and the highest is $6.38 million. Alcentra Capital posted sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $25.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.54 million to $25.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.92 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 226.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABDC stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Alcentra Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcentra Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcentra Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.