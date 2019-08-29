Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to report $6.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.01 million and the highest is $6.38 million. Alcentra Capital posted sales of $6.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full-year sales of $25.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.54 million to $25.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.92 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $26.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 million. Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alcentra Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcentra Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alcentra Capital by 226.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABDC stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.10. Alcentra Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.29%.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

