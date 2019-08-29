Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Down 5.5%

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.99, 3,422,486 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,409,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 139.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

