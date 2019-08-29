Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,270,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 1,246,030 shares.The stock last traded at $1.93 and had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

The company has a market cap of $27.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of -2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

