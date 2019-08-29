Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.91 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, DragonEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Aion has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $23.91 million and $1.78 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00236273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.01307127 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00091449 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022357 BTC.

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 336,165,810 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Liqui, IDEX, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Koinex, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), RightBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

