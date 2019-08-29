AiLink Token (ALI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $331,831.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AiLink Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $331,831.00 and approximately $46,042.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00068355 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00324065 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010433 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007583 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001298 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

AiLink Token Token Profile

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,773,404,986 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

