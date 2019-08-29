Aeternity (AE) Price Down 8.1% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002283 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, OTCBTC, IDAX and Binance. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $61.12 million and approximately $16.85 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000123 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 326,653,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,832,888 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, BitMart, Zebpay, DragonEX, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, OOOBTC, Mercatox, Bithumb, OKEx, Crex24, Liqui, IDAX, Binance, HADAX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Koinex, Tokenomy, FCoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

