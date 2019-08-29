Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.48

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 11109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

Several research firms recently commented on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.98 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $237,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,316,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,792,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 605,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

