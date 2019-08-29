Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.36 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $14.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $10.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $53.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.90 million to $55.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $98.48 million, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.41% and a negative return on equity of 149.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 66,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 53.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.27. The stock has a market cap of $165.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.