Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $837,522.00 and approximately $810,753.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, LBank, HADAX and BiteBTC. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,507.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.01781647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.04 or 0.02962505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00706423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00062219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00475089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

