Acrux (ASX:ACR) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Acrux Limited (ASX:ACR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.18. Acrux shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 69,220 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 million and a P/E ratio of -3.80.

About Acrux (ASX:ACR)

Acrux Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes specialty and generic topical pharmaceuticals in Australia, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. The company offers testosterone solutions, such as oral tablets, buccal tablets, subcutaneous pellets, transdermal patches, injections, and topical gels for treatment of adult males who have low or no testosterone.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Acrux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.