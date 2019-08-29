Ace Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (ACE)

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Ace token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00043188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.95 or 0.04859355 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ace Token Profile

ACE is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. The official website for Ace is tokenstars.com/en/ace . The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

