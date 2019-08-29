ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) Market Cap Tops $342,182.00

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One ACE (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $342,182.00 and approximately $101,193.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00234137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.01365516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00091960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About ACE (TokenStars)

ACE (TokenStars) launched on August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,864,876 tokens. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars . ACE (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace

ACE (TokenStars) Token Trading

ACE (TokenStars) can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACE (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

