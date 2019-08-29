Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 110.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $372,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $14,393,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.53. The stock had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,730. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $132.63 and a fifty-two week high of $197.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day moving average is $179.53. The stock has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Accenture from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

