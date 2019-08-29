Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,953,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,752,071,000 after purchasing an additional 101,220 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,827 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,453,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $638,082,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,505,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $441,004,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock worth $4,353,328. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Argus increased their price target on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.85. 43,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,730. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $197.93. The firm has a market cap of $133.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.53.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

