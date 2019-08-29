Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) Receives GBX 188.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.15 ($2.46).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Acacia Mining from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LON ACA traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 266 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 988,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Acacia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.71.

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

