Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) Receives GBX 188.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.15 ($2.46).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Acacia Mining from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 228 ($2.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LON ACA traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 266 ($3.48). The stock had a trading volume of 988,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Acacia Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93.56 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.20 ($3.50). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.71.

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Analyst Recommendations for Acacia Mining (LON:ACA)

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.