Aave (LEND) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Aave token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BiteBTC, Alterdice and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $164,883.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.39 or 0.05048311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Aave

LEND is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Binance, ABCC, BiteBTC, Alterdice and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

