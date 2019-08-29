81,882 Shares in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 81,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 321,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $44.24. 44,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HFC. ValuEngine downgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on HollyFrontier and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.