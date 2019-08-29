$67.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to post $67.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.84 million and the lowest is $63.54 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $60.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $265.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $274.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $278.38 million, with estimates ranging from $261.00 million to $292.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

In other news, CFO Shiraz Kajee bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,700 shares of company stock worth $196,392. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

NMFC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 98.55%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

