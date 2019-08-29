$612.87 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will post $612.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $683.91 million. Range Resources reported sales of $811.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $851.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.93 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 45.91%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.01.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 5,843 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $33,246.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 12,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,483.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,107,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Range Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 415,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. Range Resources has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $18.59.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

