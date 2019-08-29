$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) to announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $70,000.00. SCYNEXIS also posted sales of $60,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $260,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 141.28% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCYX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $6.00 price target on SCYNEXIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 219,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 515,707 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.31.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.