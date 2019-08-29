$537.73 Million in Sales Expected for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will announce sales of $537.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $513.80 million and the highest is $592.90 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $519.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

OII has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,466,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,597,000 after buying an additional 1,001,484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 56.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,800,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 647,261 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $11,702,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,054,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,422,000 after buying an additional 568,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,187,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 539,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

