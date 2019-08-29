$379.33 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to announce sales of $379.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.70 million and the lowest is $363.44 million. Ferro posted sales of $395.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $151,450. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth $214,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. Ferro has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $830.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

